New Bravia Ad in Production to Feature Kaka, Gigantic Zoetrope

A new Sony Bravia ad from the creators of the Balls, Paint and Play-Doh ads is currently in production in Northern Italy, and we have some shots of the shoot. It looks just as crazy and awesome as its predecessors.

I'm not sure what the ad is going to end up being, but I do know that it stars Brazilian soccer player Kaka and the huge-arse zoetrope you see being constructed in these photos. The zoetrope, when spun around at a high speed, will create a moving image out of a bunch of static images. It was a very early "movie" device invented in the 19th century. Tonight, it's being certified as the largest zoetrope in the world by the Guiness Book of World Records, and I can't wait to see it in action.