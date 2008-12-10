Netflix Lays Off 50 Tech Support Workers Because Microsoft Silverlight Is So Easy To Use

In today's entry of "WTF Really?", we have a Netflix spokesperson saying that they have to lay off 50 of their "technical specialists" because Silverlight, Microsoft's Flash-esque video player tech, is so damn easy to use.

It's just a weird post on Netflix's outward-facing blog. On the one hand, it's bragging that their new player is so simple that fewer people need help setting it up. On the other hand, they're talking about people being let go, which is strange, since they follow up with a line that says "...Netflix as a whole as we continue to add engineers and other positions throughout the company."

That just leaves our reaction to Netflix's announcement. WTF Really? [Netflix via CNN Gigaom]