NES Controller Security System Only Admits Nerds

This homemade security system doesn't waste time with keys. Instead, it allows admittance only to those who know the proper code as entered on an NES controller.

Yes, knowing the Konami code just got useful again. The Arduino-based homebrew security system ejects a CD tray when you enter the proper sequence, which either unlocks or locks the deadbolt. If you enter the wrong code, you'll hear that elephant noise from Dhalsim's stage in Street Fighter 2 and you'll also get your picture snapped for further investigation. You'll also get your picture snapped if you merely knock on the door without trying the controller because really, who wouldn't at least fiddle with the controller?[Instructables via Crunchgear]

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

