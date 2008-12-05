NASA Scientists Give Up on Phoenix Resurrection

It may be extremely difficult but, even after its dead, NASA scientists have been trying to resurrect the Phoenix Mars Lander at all costs. Sadly, they gave up last week. Happily, there is hope.

The Phoenix Lander Mission Manager at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory—Chris Lewicki—said that they "were hoping that another variation in weather might give [them]an opportunity to contact the lander again."

In other words: If the Phoenix's hardware survives the extreme -100º C of the Martian winter, NASA controllers will keep trying in Spring. They will do it issuing commands from the two Mars orbiters, and wishing the probe has enough strength to restart. Hopefully, as there should always be one last chance for everything. [Aviation Week]