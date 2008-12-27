NASA Offering Reward For Finding its 90 Lost Rubber Duckies

If you happen to spot a rubber duckie floating in the ocean, NASA would really appreciate it if you give them a call. They're missing about 90 of them and want them back.

The rubber duckies were tossed into a hole in Greenland's ice three months ago as a way to track how the polar icecap is melting. So far, however, they haven't seen signs of any of them. So now they're hoping that sailors, fisherman and cruise passengers will keep their eyes peeled for them. For the first one that's recovered, NASA is offering up a measly $US100 reward. But hey, that's $100 more than you had before, you crusty old arctic fisherman. And it's for science. [Guardian via Treehugger]