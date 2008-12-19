How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

NASA Explores Possibility of Selling Shuttles for $US42 Million

NASA has put out an RFI gauging interest in the sale of the three current Space Shuttle orbiters to museums and schools with an asking price of $US42 million—$US6 million shipping and handling included!

NASA has never sold its de-commisioned vehicles to museums before, but when times are tough, you do what you have to do, and these Shuttle successors aren't going to build themselves now are they? And since this is only a request for information gauging interest, it may not happen at all. But the Smithsonian Air & Space museum has obviously already called one of the three—Discovery, Atlantis and Endeavour—and will get it whether it has to pay or not one would think.

The shuttles will not be disassembled—delivery is only via 747 piggyback. And for those hoping to re-enact the fateful scene from Space Camp—sorry, no main engines are included. The whole sale will go sour, though, should the Shuttle program be continued beyond its current 2010 retirement date, something that is now currently being discussed. [AP, Physorg]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles