Nanoparticles Will Make Your Teeth Too Slick For Bacteria

Using a polishing technique previously employed in the semiconductor industry, a professor has discovered that it's possible to make a tooth too slick to have bacteria stick to. For reals.

The professor and his student have shown that "bad" bacteria cannot stick to the surface, which is great, since it's the type of bacteria that cause dental bills. Teeth polished with nanoparticles still may have bacteria on it, but from what I'm reading, can be easily removed. Easier than with brushing, or else this thing isn't really an advance at all.

It's too bad that by the time the technique is made into a product and deployed to actual dentists, I'll be 50 and have been toothless for 20 years. [Science Daily]