NanoBrewMaster Home Brew Station Will Be the End of Me

I think I'm in love: The NanoBrewMaster Home Brew Station is an infinitely configurable, 15-gallon (56L) beer-making gift from the gods. Newbie brewers like myself just set it up, forget it, and it makes beer.

Seriously, if the guys at NanoBrewMaster are to be believed, all you have to do is dump in the liveblood of any beer—hops, yeast and water—and this rig regulates the ingredients, monitors their distribution, and then produces beer. There are even a pair of built-in taps (plural, in case you want to make two 7.5 gallon (28 Litre) batches).

Even better, the purchase price (undisclosed at this time, but probably very high) includes five types of beer. [NanoBrewMaster via Clipspringer]