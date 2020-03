"My mum got a new phone," my niece tells me out of the blue.

"Neat, what kind of phone?"

"A button phone," she replies.

"A button phone?"

"Like grandpa has," she explains.

"Oh, an iPhone!" I realise, pulling my own iPhone out for her to confirm.

"Yes, like that one. But in white."

It was an interesting revelation, especially when I later found out that my sister uses a pink RAZR. Note to self: get sis a better phone next Christmas and never trust my niece again.