M.U.S.C.L.E Men USB Dongles Revive Childhood Memories, Sour Them With Humping

I was overcome with nostalgic joy this fine afternoon when I first laid eyes on these M.U.S.C.L.E Men USB dongles (short for Millions of Unusual Small Creatures Lurking Everywhere). The memories! These fleshy pink rubber men, featuring unforgettable names like Muscle Man, Mr. Blocky and Mr. Tea (teacup for a head, duh!), were a staple of my youth. Too bad those fond memories were quickly sullied by the obscene humping end of these USB dongles. Why the Japanese took something as sacred as Kinniukman and turned him into something like this, I'll never know. All I can say is "only in Japan," and then order ten for my desktop. [Geek Stuff For You via Boing Boing Gadgets]