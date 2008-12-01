How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

MSI U110, U115 Netbooks To Pack Draft-N Wi-Fi, Faster Processors

We've only just been getting excited about MSI's U120 3G-packing netbook, but now it looks like MSI has even more interesting machines just around the corner. Apparently due sometime in January, the U110 and U115 will run Atom Z530 chips, drawing less power than the "typical" N270 netbook processor. And they'll pack a hybrid drive system, with the OS on fast SSD and conventional HDD for user storage. Plus they'll run the Poulsbo US15W chipset instead of the usual Intel 9456G. If that's not interesting enough, there'll also be Draft-N Wi-Fi, and up to 250GB HDD for the U110. The price is unknown, though a guess around $US700 seems sensible, given the higher price of the Z520 Atom. [UMPCPortal]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles