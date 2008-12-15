MSI Encourages Hackintosh, Leaks OS X Wi-Fi Drivers for the Wind

Seeing that the need for a warranty-voiding Wi-Fi module switch was the only thing keeping users from easily making convincing mini-MacBooks, MSI has semi-released OS X wireless drivers for the Wind.

After pelting MSI with unlikely requests for OS X driver support, a number of users on the MSIWind.net forums have received responses from the company, written in the "Dear Sir/Madam" parlance of a Nigerian scammer but nevertheless containing an early version of working Wi-Fi drivers for the Wind's Realtek RTL8187SE Wi-Fi module. The driver doesn't allow the card to be used like a regular Airport adaptor, but according to users connects just fine through Realtek client software.

Forum-goers are floating copies on a couple of ephemeral hosting sites, so head over to the thread and give it a shot. [MSIWind Forums via GottaBeMobile]