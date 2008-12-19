Mr.T Rubber Ducky Pities the Bathing Fool

OK, you fool! Have you showered today? Neither have I. So take a bubble bath instead. With me, Mr. T! Or if you don't like me, you can try Jesus (the rubber ducky).

AU:This is old news - I featured this in T3 probably 3 years ago now. But they're still a good idea as a stocking stuffer for Xmas, although you've probably left it a bit late for this year...

Choose whatever puny rubber ducky you want. You can fill your family bath, because they you can buy them for $US6 each. But you aint gettin' in no tub without me, fool! [Celebriducks]