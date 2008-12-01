Mr. Woo, the Chinese Robot Farmer Guy, Hits Hard Times

Not even wacky Chinese farmers are immune to the unstable economic climate, it seems, as our old friend Mr. Woo was recently forced to sell off some of his robot creations to make some extra scratch. This news is especially sad when we consider the fact that Woo, who has built 26 robots over the past 30 years, considers each of them his sons. "They are all my sons, so they must bear my surname," he said. There was no word on which of his sons went on the auction block, so we hope it is not Wu No. 25 (pictured), the son Wu loves best.

Here's the cheeky Paul Merton visiting Mr. Woo in 2007. Back in the good ol' days. Back when robots were free and weren't forced into slavery by their poor, destitute masters.

[Anonova]