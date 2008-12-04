Move Along, No Triple-Decker Fold-Up Grill To See Here

When it's not being used, the multi-surfaced Hampton Grill folds up into a triple-decker moisture vapourator look-a-like for your patio. Ah, the luxe Hamptoms life—especially luxe if it auto-folds, as this video seems to suggest.

For $US4,000, it better. It's available, apparently, in early 2009. [Hampton Grill via Born Rich]