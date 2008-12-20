How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Motorola Prizm Gives Diet Advice

Motorola's new touchscreen Motoprizm in Korea that appears to be a takeoff on the Krave—albeit with a few tweaks. Oddly enough, word is that the device also gives daily diet and lifestyle suggestions.

Features:

•DMB support
•E-wallet function
•3.5mm headphone jack
•USB 2.0 connectivity
•Bluetooth 2.0
•Memory card slot
•2.8" 260k colour TFT touchscreen at 240 x 400 resolution
•3 megapixel camera

Whether or not it will be bossing fatties around in the states anytime soon has not been determined.
