Motorola Prizm Gives Diet Advice

Motorola's new touchscreen Motoprizm in Korea that appears to be a takeoff on the Krave—albeit with a few tweaks. Oddly enough, word is that the device also gives daily diet and lifestyle suggestions.
Features:
•DMB support
•E-wallet function
•3.5mm headphone jack
•USB 2.0 connectivity
•Bluetooth 2.0
•Memory card slot
•2.8" 260k colour TFT touchscreen at 240 x 400 resolution
•3 megapixel camera
Whether or not it will be bossing fatties around in the states anytime soon has not been determined.
