Motorola Prizm Gives Diet Advice

Motorola's new touchscreen Motoprizm in Korea that appears to be a takeoff on the Krave—albeit with a few tweaks. Oddly enough, word is that the device also gives daily diet and lifestyle suggestions.

Features: •DMB support

•E-wallet function

•3.5mm headphone jack

•USB 2.0 connectivity

•Bluetooth 2.0

•Memory card slot

•2.8" 260k colour TFT touchscreen at 240 x 400 resolution

•3 megapixel camera

Whether or not it will be bossing fatties around in the states anytime soon has not been determined.

