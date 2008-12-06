Motorola Is Officially Junk

Standard and Poor's Rating Services acknowledges what Giz readers have known for a long time: They now classify Motorola as junk. Specifically, their Ratings Services cut its long-term corporate credit rating for Motorola to junk status. Last week, though, Moody's Investors Services also warned of future cuts to Moto's rating, which is hanging on two notches above junk. This all means it'll be even harder for Motorola to get cash, like for R&D or other projects. Clearly, however, none of these people have heard of the Moto Krave, which has a full touchscreen, two megapixel camera and fits right in with sports cars. [WSJ via BBG Faucet]