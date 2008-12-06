How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Motorola Is Officially Junk

Standard and Poor's Rating Services acknowledges what Giz readers have known for a long time: They now classify Motorola as junk. Specifically, their Ratings Services cut its long-term corporate credit rating for Motorola to junk status. Last week, though, Moody's Investors Services also warned of future cuts to Moto's rating, which is hanging on two notches above junk. This all means it'll be even harder for Motorola to get cash, like for R&D or other projects. Clearly, however, none of these people have heard of the Moto Krave, which has a full touchscreen, two megapixel camera and fits right in with sports cars. [WSJ via BBG Faucet]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles