How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Motorola 2009 Smartphones Leaked, Looking Sharp

BGR scored what appear to be renders of Motorola's 2009 product lineup. And it's looking...decent.

There are almost no details on these pictures for the time being, but BGR does promise that they are all destined for Verizon Wireless in 2009. Pictured above, we have the codenamed Flash—what looks to be Motorola's thick response to the iPhone with some sharp HTC Diamond edging.

And here we have the Calgary, mixing RAZR buttons with a sliding touchscreen. There are more photos over at BGR, so hit them up to see what else Motorola's got in the works. [BGR]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles