Motorola 2009 Smartphones Leaked, Looking Sharp

BGR scored what appear to be renders of Motorola's 2009 product lineup. And it's looking...decent.

There are almost no details on these pictures for the time being, but BGR does promise that they are all destined for Verizon Wireless in 2009. Pictured above, we have the codenamed Flash—what looks to be Motorola's thick response to the iPhone with some sharp HTC Diamond edging.



And here we have the Calgary, mixing RAZR buttons with a sliding touchscreen. There are more photos over at BGR, so hit them up to see what else Motorola's got in the works. [BGR]