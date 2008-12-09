Monster Offers White Version of Beats Headphones, Charges $US700 For No Discernable Reason

If there's a company out there that engages in price gouging more blatantly than Monster, I've never heard of them. Today's offense: charging $US700 for a pair of $US350 headphones painted white.

The headphones in question are the Dr. Dre Beats headphones, a nice pair of over-the-ear cans with noise cancellation and a mobile phone mic built in.

Now, Monster and some guy names Ron Herman are offering up white versions of the Beats in a limited edition run. The price for the new paintjob is $US699. That is the only difference between the two sets of headphones: the colour.

Seriously Monster, I know you like money, but good lord, at least try to disguise your unquenchable greed a little bit. [CrunchGear]