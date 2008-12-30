Mobile Phones Cause Kidney Stones and Heart Disease Now

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Just days after preliminary data gathered in the largest mobile phone cancer study thoroughly depressed us, a new study claims that exposure causes red blood cells to leak hemoglobin—leading to kidney stones and heart disease.

During the study, scientists exposed samples of blood to varying degrees of microwave radiation (including levels well below those emitted by mobile phones) for periods between ten to 60 hours. No matter how you cut it, the result was hemoglobin leakage (which just sounds nasty). Obviously, heart disease is the most serious condition of the two, but I can tell you from experience that you don't want any part of a kidney stone either. Those things could make even Chuck Norris cry like a little girl.

I wouldn't say that this test was the most thorough ever conducted, but I think deep down we all know that when all is said and done, the final verdict about mobile phone use is going to be grim. [MINA via textually]

