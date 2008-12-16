How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

MiniDisplayPort to HDMI Cable Coming to MonoPrice Next Month

Mini DisplayPort might be an industry standard, but it doesn't mean we miss HDMI on the new MacBooks any less. Apple isn't helping us yet, either. But MonoPrice.com will reportedly answer our prayers next month.

Sure you could grab an MDP to DVI cable from Apple, and then a separate DVI to HDMI cable and daisy chain 'em, but that's a huge, pricey pain in the arse. So thankfully, Monoprice.com, the internet's favourite supplier of cheap cables, is promising to sell a MDP to HDMI cable late next month, which rocks for two reasons. One, the adaptor will finally exist, and two, it'll be likely be balls cheap, or at least cheaper than anything Apple would thrust upon us. [Mac Yourself via Cult of Mac]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles