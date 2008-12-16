MiniDisplayPort to HDMI Cable Coming to MonoPrice Next Month

Mini DisplayPort might be an industry standard, but it doesn't mean we miss HDMI on the new MacBooks any less. Apple isn't helping us yet, either. But MonoPrice.com will reportedly answer our prayers next month.

Sure you could grab an MDP to DVI cable from Apple, and then a separate DVI to HDMI cable and daisy chain 'em, but that's a huge, pricey pain in the arse. So thankfully, Monoprice.com, the internet's favourite supplier of cheap cables, is promising to sell a MDP to HDMI cable late next month, which rocks for two reasons. One, the adaptor will finally exist, and two, it'll be likely be balls cheap, or at least cheaper than anything Apple would thrust upon us. [Mac Yourself via Cult of Mac]