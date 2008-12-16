Millennium Falcon Sled is as Close as You'll Ever Get to the Real Thing

You may never fly the Millennium Falcon with a Wookie by your side, but at least you can fly down a hill on a rough approximation of the famous ship. That's still pretty good.

The Millennium Falcon sled is essentially a souped-up saucer sled, allowing you to fly down an icy slope, spinning around wildly and running into young kids who aren't quite sure what someone as old as you is doing on the old sledding hill. It's pretty expensive for a saucer sled at $US34.99, but at the end of the day, it's shaped like the Millennium Falcon. I mean, come on. [Amazon via Oh Gizmo!]