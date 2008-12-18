Microsoft Responds to Xbox 360 Disc Scratching Allegations

While recently unsealed documents suggests that Microsoft knew about Xbox 360 disc scratching problems all along, Microsoft has finally stepped forward to respond to the allegations.

Speaking with Edge, a Microsoft spokesperson explained:

While we have had some users contact us with concerns about scratched discs, it is much less than 1 percent of the total Xbox 360 user base...Xbox 360 is designed so that it will not damage a game disc as long as the console is not moved while the disc is spinning. Too much movement of any game console, not just Xbox 360, can cause scratches on a disc." The spokesperson said that this was the reason Microsoft added a warning on the disc tray that needed to be removed before the first time of use.

What do you think? Did Microsoft do due diligence? [Edge via Kotaku]