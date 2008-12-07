How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Microsoft Jumps Into the 'Softwear' Business with Ridiculous Branded T-Shirts

Microsoft has, against all odds and probably their own better judgment, decided to create a branded clothing line as part of their new ad campaign. The t-shirts have sort of an Urban Outfitters feel, only without the requisite irritating irony, and feature a few designs contributed by dapper rapper Common.

These faux-vintage t-shirts were conceived by Crispin Porter & Bogusky, the marketing firm tasked with making Microsoft cool in the public eye (and you thought your job was tough). The line is supposed to invoke MS's early days in the '80s, and I'm not making this next part up, to "showcase the DOS days of the software company that now connects over a billion people." Lot of people clamouring for a way to show their love of DOS, are there, Microsoft?

The line is to be called Softwear by Microsoft, because the kids are into dumb puns these days, and is expected to hit select stores on December 15th for an undisclosed price. [BGR]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles