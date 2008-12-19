Microsoft Has Almost Sold Half A Million Xbox 360s In Australia. Almost.

Damn Christmas! It always gets in the way of good PR!

According to the press release that landed in my inbox this morning, Microsoft will have sold 500,000 Xbox 360s in Australia when Santa finally puts those presents under your tree next week. At the moment, they're just short of that number. But because of a lot of publications are shutting down for a couple of weeks over the Christmas break, they can't very well wait until they've actually sold the half-mil, can they?

Still, almost 500,000 is still an impressive number, even if it is a little vague. Looks like quite a few people may be spending their time off developing a bad case of RSI this summer...