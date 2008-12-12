How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Mercedes to Debut Splitview Command Display this Summer

Mercedes has announced plans to implement what they call a Splitview Command display in new S-Class models—a means for the passenger and driver to see different images on the same surface.

The system uses side-by-side pixel placement coupled with a "filtering mask." We're guessing this filtering mask is essentially the technology found for ages in lenticular printing, that fancy technology that allowed an animated Frank Thomas to knock one out of the park on your fancy baseball card.

So while the driver views the GPS, the passenger can watch The Gilmore Girls Season One DVD. And while the passenger watches the The Gilmore Girls, the driver can lean over to the passenger's seat to take a look at the mother/daughter's crazy argument of the week...rendering the technology useless. [Mercedes]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles