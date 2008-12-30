Meet the iPhone Dev Team

The international team of code-monkeying playboys known as the iPhone Dev Team gave a talk at the Chaos Communication Congress in Berlin recently, where they presented a comprehensive history of iPhone hacking to date.
Up until this weekend in Berlin, most of the iPhone Dev Team had never met each other in person. And I only wish we could have gotten a quick camera pan over to the guys identified as the team members who wish to remain anonymous—in the corner, wearing "PwnApple" t-shirts, speaking Russian. [hackaday via BBG]