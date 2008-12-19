Massive 900HP Shredder Consumes Gadgets in It's 7-Foot Jaws

Electronic Recyclers International (ERI), the largest electronics recycler in the US, has unveiled a 900HP, 54 ton shredding system that can consume 9 tons of gadget waste per hour in its 7'x6' foot jaws.

That kind of power and size make it the largest and most efficient shredder in North America. If there was such a thing as gadget hell, this would be it. So all of those buggy devices out there that give us problems had better shape up their act—or this is where they will end up. [ERI via I4U and BusinessWire]