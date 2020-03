Have a laser cutting device handy? Then you too can recreate real life landmarks using gingerbread.

Most impressive to me are the laser-etched bricks that adorn the sides of this gingerbread bridge, based on the Oberbaum Bridge in Berlin. And, as everyone knows, laser etched gingerbread tastes best.

Instructables member rstraugh, we salute you and your Epilog laser. [Instructables]