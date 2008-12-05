How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Mamoru-Kun Finds Misplaced Glasses and Slippers, I No Longer Fear Getting Old

I no longer fear getting old now that researchers at the University of Tokyo have developed Mamoru-Kun—a robot that helps elderly people find lost objects and remember to take their medication.

Once users register objects with Mamoru-Kun or "little protector," the device will constantly monitor them in a specific area using several cameras. If the object is misplaced, Mamoru-Kun will either point towards its location or give you verbal directions. It can even instruct its big brother the "Home Assistant Robot" to retrieve the object for you. The designers hope to have the device commercialised by 2018, which is right about the time I will start to forget where I put my reading glasses. Thankfully, Mamoru-Kun will be right there to tell me that the glasses are hanging from my neck. Awesome. [Robot Watch via Crunchgear]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles