Make: Television, The Ultimate DIY Tech Show, Debuts This Weekend

Ever wanted to have public TV teach you how to make a fully functional pneumatic t-shirt cannon/Burrito Blaster in the privacy of your own living room? Friends, Make: television debuting this weekend is for you.

Our very good buddies at Make magazine are launching their long-awaited TV show this weekend; called simply Make:, the show will bring all of the wonderful projects, maker profiles, and general DIY cheer that can be found in such quality in the magazine. And best of all, it's on public TV, so episodes will hit the web in HD for your torrenting and streaming pleasures as they are aired, along with PDF guides for the featured projects.

As you can see from the preview above, there's some great stuff in store—from the folks at Graffiti Research Labs, one of my favourite Makers Charles Benton's beautiful Kite Aerial Photography, the aforementioned Burrito Blaster tutorial, and much more. They'll also be featuring submitted videos from their YouTube channel in a special segment in each episode.

The fun starts on the web and on public TV across the country on January 3. Each station can broadcast the show whenever they want though, so here is a list of times and networks. If your city's not on the list, put in a call!

