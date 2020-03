Instructables has posted a guide for how to yank the blue diode out of a dusty Xbox 360 HD-DVD player and attach it to a (fake) gun to create.... a laser gun! It's a pretty easy little mod, if you have the equipment lying around (and a laser gun sight you don't use), and when you're done, you've got a blue laser pistol powerful enough to light a match or pop a balloon. [Instructables]