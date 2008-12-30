How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Magnetic Mount Lenses Add Wide Angle, Telephoto and Fish-Eye Capabilities to the iPhone

We have seen several different add-on lenses designed to enhance the iPhone camera, but these versions ditch the case in favour of magnetic mounts. There are also three different lenses to choose from.

Because the iPhone has a plastic case, a self-adhesive ring with a magnet must first be affixed to the area around the camera lens. After that, it's a simple matter of bringing the add-on lens in contact with the magnet. In fact, the wide angle, telephoto and fish-eye lenses can be used on just about any device with appropriately-sized webcams and cameras. How well the lenses work is unknown, but at least they won't break the bank at $US17 apiece. [USB Fever via Gear Diary]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles