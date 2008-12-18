Macworld Expo Organisers IDG Have No Plans To Bail on 2010 Show

Even though Apple pulling out of Macworld after this year probably spells the end, IDG is going on record saying they're barreling ahead with Macworld 2010. No, it's not the most shocking announcement, since Macworld is arguably one of the brighter jewels in IDG's portfolio of trade shows that includes everything from the DEMO conference and LinuxWorld to the Vietnam ComNet and Telecom World Expo.

If you ask me, though, I'm with Wilson: one less trade show is a good thing. And even though they're pledging activity for 2010, I don't see Macworld staying alive much longer after that. [Macworld via Mac Rumors]