Mac Vs. PC - Transformer Editions

The Mac vs. PC argument is old and boring these days. The "I'm a Mac" and "I'm a PC" campaigns from both Apple and Microsoft have both run their course, bringing nothing new or interesting to the battle between geeks and nerds. What this argument needs is some Transformers - fortunately I'm not the only person who thinks so, as someone created this pretty awesome video on YouTube, which brings transforming robots to the neverending debate on technological computer supremacy. Enjoy.

(It's definitely worth clicking the link and watching the high quality version, too).

[YouTube via Cinematical]