Mac Mini Successor to Appear In January, Wired Says

Apparently, after a long update hiatus the successor to the current Mac mini could finally appear at MacWorld 2009. At least, that's what Gadget Lab says:

Apple will launch an upgrade to its low-end desktop, the Mac Mini, at January's Macworld Expo in San Francisco, according to an Apple corporate employee who contacted Wired.com.

The source, who wished to remain anonymous (to keep his job), could not disclose details about the Mac Mini other than its upcoming announcement at Macworld Expo, which begins Jan. 5.

Wired seems confident about the leak, but doesn't offer any other solid information. They speculate on the specs based on the current product line, like an aluminium brick design (not sure why this would be useful in a desktop computer), DisplayPort, and 4GB of RAM maximum, with 2.0-GHz Core 2 Duo and a 2.3-GHz Core 2 Duo. [Wired]

