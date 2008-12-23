Lumina Italia Ra Desk Lamp is Like a Robotic Two-Headed Cobra

I don't know about you, but in my opinion the Lumina Italia Ra fibre optic lamp is the world's most strikingly nerdilicious gadget to ever illuminate a desktop.

Designed by Ettore Cimini, the Ra features two fully adjustable steel and technopolymer arms that separately deliver and focus light from a 100W fluorescent bulb from the tip of their snake-like head using fibre optic cable. The light itself can be adjusted to taste via a built-in dimmer control.

On the downside, it appears that the lamps are custom made to order—which surely means that it is far, far out of most of our price ranges. [Lumina via e-potpourri via TFTS]