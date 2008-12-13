Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber Sold for $US240,000, Doesn't Work

Some dumbass spent $US240,000 on Luke Skywalker's lightsaber from the first two Star Wars movies. Didn't that guy realise that there's no such thing as a lightsaber and that it doesn't work??

Other props sold at the auction include the head of C-3PO for $US120,000 and Marlon Brando's costume from Superman for $US72,000. But at least you can wear Brando's costume and smell his sweaty residue. What can you do with a lightsaber other than look at it and think of all the stuff you could have bought with $US240,000 if you had only done your research? [Breitbart]