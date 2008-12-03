Logitech Timeline of Mousery is Full of Memories, Logitech Advertising

It's a piece of promotional material, but it raises memories: your first, imprecise mousings; excitement at the earliest wireless mouse, and subsequent realisation that it was uselessly jittery.

The timeline, meant to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the mouse, highlights of Logitech's odd diversions too. The extremely literal Kidz Mouse never really caught on with children whose hands weren't proportioned like feet, and the TrackMan Marble became a symbol for misguided pointing device contrarians. In any case, the numbers are impressive: just a year after the world's PC install base passed 1,000,000,000, Logitech's mouse deployment did too. [BLogitech]