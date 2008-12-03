How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Logitech Timeline of Mousery is Full of Memories, Logitech Advertising

It's a piece of promotional material, but it raises memories: your first, imprecise mousings; excitement at the earliest wireless mouse, and subsequent realisation that it was uselessly jittery.

The timeline, meant to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the mouse, highlights of Logitech's odd diversions too. The extremely literal Kidz Mouse never really caught on with children whose hands weren't proportioned like feet, and the TrackMan Marble became a symbol for misguided pointing device contrarians. In any case, the numbers are impressive: just a year after the world's PC install base passed 1,000,000,000, Logitech's mouse deployment did too. [BLogitech]

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

