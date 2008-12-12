Logitech G18 Gaming Keyboard Rocks Your Face With Full-Blown LCD Display, Apocalypse Paint Job

I was a disappointed when I saw Logitech's G13 gamepad, because I really wanted a new keyboard. Well, here it is, the G18, which looks like it has a full-blown LCD display.

The form factor and key layout looks almost exactly like the current G15 keyboard, except with double the number of fast function buttons on the left, and a few additional buttons strung along the top.

So the real update, besides the new back-in-black paint job, is the full-colour LCD screen in the center—past models of the G-series gaming keyboards have had LCD displays, but they were monochromic. This looks like a full-blown LCD. Superfluous? Yep. Awesome? Yep yep. I'm guessing it's going to push the price tag well north of $US100, probably to around $US150. But I bet I still want one. [Engadget China via Engadget]