How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Logitech G18 Gaming Keyboard Rocks Your Face With Full-Blown LCD Display, Apocalypse Paint Job

I was a disappointed when I saw Logitech's G13 gamepad, because I really wanted a new keyboard. Well, here it is, the G18, which looks like it has a full-blown LCD display.

The form factor and key layout looks almost exactly like the current G15 keyboard, except with double the number of fast function buttons on the left, and a few additional buttons strung along the top.

So the real update, besides the new back-in-black paint job, is the full-colour LCD screen in the center—past models of the G-series gaming keyboards have had LCD displays, but they were monochromic. This looks like a full-blown LCD. Superfluous? Yep. Awesome? Yep yep. I'm guessing it's going to push the price tag well north of $US100, probably to around $US150. But I bet I still want one. [Engadget China via Engadget]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles