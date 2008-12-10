Logitech G13 Keypad Will Help Up Your PWN Factor

Keyboard not got enough buttons for you to über-game? The Logitech G13 is very willing to help you out, giving you 25 programmable keys and an analogue stick, as well and three game modes.
With three game modes and 25 keys, Logitech says you could have 87 potentially programmed buttons at your disposal. The G13 also packs back-lighting on the buttons, the ability to create macros on the fly, and a 160x43 pixel LCD that can show game stats, system info or messages from other players.
Onboard 20MB of memory space is enough for five ready-to-play profiles, though the G13 comes with pre-configured settings for several games already, including WoW, LotR Online and CoD4. And if you don't know what those acronyms are, you probably will never find a use for this keypad. Out now for $US80.
LOGITECH INTRODUCES GAME-CHANGING GAMEBOARD
Logitech G13 Advanced Gameboard Features Naturally Contoured Design, Onboard Memory, Customizable Backlighting
FREMONT, Calif. — Dec. 10, 2008 — Whether you're rescuing hostages, on a quest with your guild or saving humanity, you don't want to worry about hand fatigue or hitting the wrong key. Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) introduced the Logitech® G13 advanced gameboard - a hybrid gaming keyboard designed to complement your Logitech keyboard and mouse - giving you game-changing comfort and control on a Mac® computer or a PC.
"If you're into serious gaming, there's no better feeling than playing with the G13 gameboard by your side," said Ruben Mookerjee, Logitech's director of product marketing for gaming. "Unlike other gameboards that focus only on programmability, the G13 advanced gameboard incorporates the principles of our award-winning Comfort Wave design. So whether you're getting into World of Warcraft® or walking into your next LAN party, the G13 gameboard gives you a powerful advantage over those forced to work with less."
With its sculpted, ergonomically inspired shape and pushing-the-envelope functionality, the Logitech G13 advanced gameboard completes your search for gear, augmenting a Logitech® G15 keyboard for gaming and a Logitech® G9 Laser Mouse.
Delivering increased comfort, the iconic contoured design complements the natural shape of your hand and fingers, while the smooth, concave home-row keys make it easy to locate buttons by touch. With three game modes, 25 programmable keys and a programmable analogue stick, the G13 gameboard offers up to 87 ways for you to control your game (software installation required). And you can set up custom button-profiles for each one of your favourite titles. You can even create macros on the fly without having to pause your game.
And for another tactical advantage, the 160-by-43-pixel GamePanel LCD shows live game stats, system info and even messages from other players.
With the G13 gameboard, you'll also get backlit keys that help you easily locate the right key in low-light conditions or lights-out play. And you can select from hundreds of available backlight colours, so your gameboard looks just the way you want it.
A handy solution for the laptop gamer, the G13 gameboard includes onboard memory, letting you program up to five ready-to-play profiles and take them with you to your next LAN party. The G13 gameboard also offers pre-configured settings for many popular games, including World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade, Lord of the Rings Online™: Shadows of Angmar™, Call of Duty® 4: Modern Warfare™ and many others.
With its sturdy weight and strategically placed feet, the G13 gameboard won't move during gameplay, giving you rock-solid support all the way to victory.
Pricing and Availability
The Logitech G13 advanced gameboard is expected to be available in the U.S. and Europe in December for a suggested retail price of $79.99 (U.S.).
