Logitech G13 Keypad Will Help Up Your PWN Factor

Keyboard not got enough buttons for you to über-game? The Logitech G13 is very willing to help you out, giving you 25 programmable keys and an analogue stick, as well and three game modes.

With three game modes and 25 keys, Logitech says you could have 87 potentially programmed buttons at your disposal. The G13 also packs back-lighting on the buttons, the ability to create macros on the fly, and a 160x43 pixel LCD that can show game stats, system info or messages from other players.

Onboard 20MB of memory space is enough for five ready-to-play profiles, though the G13 comes with pre-configured settings for several games already, including WoW, LotR Online and CoD4. And if you don't know what those acronyms are, you probably will never find a use for this keypad. Out now for $US80.