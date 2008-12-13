Lil Drum and Bass Bot Never Goes Anywhere Without His Theme Music

YouTube may be full of robots, but few as charming as this little drummer bot. Armed with a rudimentary pill-jar plastic drum and a beep-bop-boop synthesiser, he somehow gets quite the groove on.

The Lil Drum and Bass Bot's creator Calculon320 claims only humble aspirations for the little $US50 beat box—"plays his drum, provides his own soundtrack, simple object avoidance"—but there's an awesomeness here that puts even the Wall-E toys to shame.

Not only can he parumpapumpum with the best of them with his two swivel-action drumsticks, responding to tempo changes up to a super-vibrating roll, but in "object avoidance" mode, he can stroll up to a Lego Duplo brick or a wall and just start beating the hell out of it. To the rhythm. My favourite nuance is that the creator takes a robotic bummer—noisy servos—and turns it into a boon, a sort of wiki-wiki scratch track to accompany the beeping and drumming. Nice work Calculon320, if that is your real name. [Let's Make Robots via Make]