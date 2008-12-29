Lightning Review: Dosh Wallet

The Gadget: The Australian designed Dosh Wallet - in particular, the Atlantis 6-card model.The Price: The RRP for the 6-card wallet is a rather steep $110 The Verdict: The Dosh Wallet is a statement of style over function. I say that because moving from your traditional wallet to a Dosh wallet needs you to sacrifice the inner workings of your leather companion - everything but your six favourite cards. That's it. That's all it holds: six cards and cash.

If you're anything like me, you probably have about 10-15 cards in your wallet, plus a whole heap of receipts, coins, photos, a guitar pick, cheat codes to Street Fighter II on the Mega Drive and more. And I can tell you that choosing just six cards and notes is hard. Okay, it's not that hard, but it does take a while to get used to the fact that you don't have anywhere to put all the receipts, coins or photos you accumulate after you've started using the Dosh wallet.

If you can get past the need to move to a Zen-like wallet existence, then the Dosh is actually pretty nice. It's totally waterproof, and because we use plastic money and cards, you won't lose anything should you accidentally drop it in the sink. The card slots all feel secure, and the entire wallet is small enough to fit in the back pocket without causing too much discomfort when you sit down. There's also a massive range of colours available.

If you think that you can get past the lack of storage space for the sake of the cool design (and let's face it, they do look cool), the next battle you have to face is the price: $110 for a wallet isn't exactly uncommon, but for that price you generally get the finest Italian leather, plenty of storage and acceptance in a corporate environment. The Dosh wallet, even though it's well made and stylish, just feels a bit overpriced. But sometimes that's the cost of fashion, isn't it?

