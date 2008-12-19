Light Balls Stack, Recharge in Compromising Positions

Maarten DeCeulaer's Nomad Light Molecules lighting project consists of individual light "atoms" that can stand alone, but are recharged by plugging back into a "molecule."

When fully recharged, the light spheres can light up for about 4 hours individually. In order to recharge each sphere, it gets plugged back into the light molecule. The shape of the molecule is completely amorphous and can be flipped, twisted or turned around in any shape the owner desires.

Unfortunately, the project is still under development. The idea of changing the shape is unique—stick it in some interesting positions and it could provide great conversation fodder whenever you have guests over. "So, uh, is that what I think it's supposed to be?"







[Maarten De Ceulaer via Technabob]