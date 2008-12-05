Life-Saving Surgery Performed via Text Message Instructions

A British surgeon in the Congo successfully amputated the gangrenous collarbone and shoulder blade of an unfortunate teenager who had his arms torn off in an accident using text message instructions from a colleague.

The surgeon, David Nott, texted his colleague back in the UK as he was far more knowledgeable about the procedures required for such a delicate operation. The colleague, Meirion Thomas, responded with ten steps he needed to follow in order to carry out the procedure properly. Then signed off with a simple "Easy! Good luck!"

Personally, I would have felt better having him on a regular mobile phone call, but hey—the procedure went off without a hitch. Nott claimed it was as if he had a "guardian angel on my left shoulder showing me what to do." Indeed, a little mobile phone-shaped angel. [CNN]