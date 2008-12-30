How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

LG to Show Off 480Hz Trumotion Display at CES

In a classic more=betterer move, LG is planning to top their current 240Hz sets (and Sony's wonderfully advertised 200Hz Bravias) with an otherwise mysterious 480Hz LCD television.

The display is claimed to have a 4ms response time, and uses a "scanning backlight" technology to leverage the company's 240Hz Trumotion technology into an effective 480 images per second. Important details like screen size, resolution, and whether or not anyone actually wants a 480Hz display (many claim that the frame interpolation effects used in such sets are distracting) will be announced at CES in January. [LG Phillips]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles