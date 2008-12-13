Lenovo's China-Only Android OPhone Gives Us An O-Face

Aside from its wretched battery life, I dig the G1 hardware. But the first shots of the OPhone, Lenovo's Android phone for China Mobile, are making me sad I'm not in Shanghai with Elaine.

We knew Lenovo was planning on bringing out one of the first Chinese Android pieces, we just didn't know it would look this nice; we've only this one shot to go on, but already I'm loving those polka dot send/end/clear buttons. And another thing worth noting is that from this single shot, it doesn't look like the OPhone includes a hardware QWERTY, meaning aside from chinese character stylus entry, the China Mobile folks may have taken some steps forward in developing a software touch keyboard for Android.

Unfortunately, importing this thing will be an impossibility, since it runs on China's own proprietary TD-SCDMA 3G network and will likely feature a customised version of Android that incorporates China Mobile's own homegrown apps and services. Still, it's a good carrot to dangle in front of HTC's nose. [ModMyGphone]