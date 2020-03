The only rings I've ever liked are nipple rings, The Lord of the Rings, wedding rings—I collect them—and Ringo Starr. I love these silver Lego rings, though. You can customise them putting any brick you want on top.

As you can see in the gallery, you can use any Lego brick or piece you want to customise them. They come in three different models, with one ($US140), two ($US151) and four studs ($US165). [Edition Mathea via ]