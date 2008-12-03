Lego Mac, Tri-Screen MacBook, and Other Cool Apple Prototypes

MacLife has a feature on four outrageous prototypes that may not be that outrageous after all. Like this LMac, a desktop made much like the amazing Lego Mac Pro.

It's true that it may be a little bit too far-fetched to expect a collaboration between Lego and Apple. Or a MacBook with three displays.

The other two, however, are closer to reality than we may think. An Apple dock that is connected to the screen to let you play games using wireless pads? That doesn't sound crazy. It actually sounds great. So does the big iCom, a music player/digital picture frame/holophone that may sound crazy, but it's actually the wet dream of every Apple tablet fanboy. Or at least, mine. [MacLife]