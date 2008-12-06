How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Lego Colonial Space Ship Is Big Enough to Terraform Real Planets

Do you remember the gigantic terraforming spaceship arriving to the Aliens' planet to drop the entire colony? You know, the one carrying the whole thing? Yeah, me neither. But this Lego Explorien Colony Ship is exactly how I imagine it.

Built by Thomas Grassmann and his son Sebastian, not only this Lego model is one of the biggest and most detailed I've ever seen in my life, but it's well designed and realistic enough to be an actual colonial spaceship. Or at least, to be an actual prop in a sci-fi movie. [Festum via Brothers Brick]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles