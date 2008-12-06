Lego Colonial Space Ship Is Big Enough to Terraform Real Planets

Do you remember the gigantic terraforming spaceship arriving to the Aliens' planet to drop the entire colony? You know, the one carrying the whole thing? Yeah, me neither. But this Lego Explorien Colony Ship is exactly how I imagine it.

Built by Thomas Grassmann and his son Sebastian, not only this Lego model is one of the biggest and most detailed I've ever seen in my life, but it's well designed and realistic enough to be an actual colonial spaceship. Or at least, to be an actual prop in a sci-fi movie. [Festum via Brothers Brick]